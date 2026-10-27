Vladar will patrol the home crease in Tuesday's clash against the Blue Jackets, per Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Given the Flyers' recent alternation of opportunities between the pipes, Vladar was expected to get the start nod for Tuesday after Joseph Woll played Saturday. Vladar has started to turn his season around, as he's won each of his last two outings while allowing just one goal in each appearances. Overall, the 29-year-old backstop has a 2-3-1 record, a 3.15 GAA and a .900 save percentage across six appearances. He'll look to keep his momentum rolling into Tuesday's contest against the Blue Jackets, who rank 30th in the NHL with 2.33 goals per game. Vladar is a solid No. 2 goalie option in standard fantasy formats Tuesday.