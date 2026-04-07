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Vladar will draw the road start in Tuesday's clash against New Jersey, per Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Vladar will look to extend his two-game win streak Tuesday and attempt to earn his seventh victory in his last 10 games. Overall, the 28-year-old netminder has a 26-13-7 record, a 2.43 GAA and a .906 save percentage across 48 appearances this season. He has been excellent down the stretch of the regular season and has been a major component as to why the Flyers currently occupy the third playoff spot in the Metropolitan Division. He'll face off against New Jersey on Tuesday, which should be a favorable matchup for Vladar given the team's 26th-ranked 2.78 goals per game this season.

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