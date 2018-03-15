Flyers' Danick Martel: Back in action
Martel (jaw) recorded an assist in Sunday's 5-3 victory over AHL Binghamton.
Martel appears to be back on track after suffering a broken jaw in January. While the Flyers could promote the 23-year-old down the road, he figures to be a long shot for a postseason call-up. In his previous four outings with Philadelphia, Martel was held off the scoresheet, but has tallied 21 goals and 12 helpers in 47 minor-league contests.
