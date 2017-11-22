Martel was called up from AHL Lehigh Valley on Wednesday.

The recall is the first of Martel's career and, with Matt Read sent down in a corresponding move, will potentially give him the opportunity to see his first NHL action. The 22-year-old has enjoyed a nice season in the minor league this year, racking up 14 goals and 19 total points in 17 games for the Phantoms, so it'll be worth seeing if he can properly adjust to the speed of the game at the top level.