Flyers' Danick Martel: Earns qualifying offer
Martel was given a qualifying offer by the Flyers on Monday, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Martel made his NHL debut during the 2017-18 campaign, as he averaged 10:13 of ice time in his four appearances. The undrafted center failed to pick up a point in his limited appearances for Philadelphia. The 23-year-old will likely be given a look during training camp, but will probably start the year in the minors with AHL Lehigh Valley.
