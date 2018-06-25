Martel was given a qualifying offer by the Flyers on Monday, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Martel made his NHL debut during the 2017-18 campaign, as he averaged 10:13 of ice time in his four appearances. The undrafted center failed to pick up a point in his limited appearances for Philadelphia. The 23-year-old will likely be given a look during training camp, but will probably start the year in the minors with AHL Lehigh Valley.