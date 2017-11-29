Flyers' Danick Martel: En route to AHL
Martel was reassigned to AHL Lehigh Valley on Wednesday.
The move ends Martel's unremarkable one-week stint with the Flyers. During this time, the rookie skated in four games, going scoreless with a minus-1 rating and six shots on goal. Martel is a diminutive winger who's already bagged 14 goals in 17 AHL contests this season and could have another chance to prove his worth at the NHL level at some point in the campaign.
