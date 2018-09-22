Martel was waived by the Flyers on Friday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Martel is only 5-foot-8 and 162 pounds as a 23-year-old, but the kid has wheels and he's been a force for AHL Lehigh Valley for three years running. Technically, he's been associated with that minor-league club for parts of four seasons, adding 68 goals and 52 assists over 199 games. There's a four-game cup of coffee at the top level on his resume as well, but Martel is clearly not in the NHL mix at this point in time.