Flyers' Danick Martel: Subjected to waivers
Martel was waived by the Flyers on Friday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Martel is only 5-foot-8 and 162 pounds as a 23-year-old, but the kid has wheels and he's been a force for AHL Lehigh Valley for three years running. Technically, he's been associated with that minor-league club for parts of four seasons, adding 68 goals and 52 assists over 199 games. There's a four-game cup of coffee at the top level on his resume as well, but Martel is clearly not in the NHL mix at this point in time.
More News
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...