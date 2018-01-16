Martel broke his jaw during a rough collision with Colby Williams during a 2-1 victory against AHL Hershey on Saturday, official AHL Lehigh Valley radio announcer Bob Rotruck reports.

During the second period Martel was trying to move up the ice with the puck, when Williams left his feet and made direct contact to his head and upper body, which resulted in an ejection and 10-minute match penalty for Williams. Martel had surgery Sunday for the ailment and is expected to make a full recovery, although an exact timetable for his return wasn't revealed. The 23-year-old has been dynamic in the AHL this season logging 26 points (27 goals, nine assists) in 36 games, but wasn't able to muster a point during his four game stint with the Flyers.