Flyers' David Jiricek: Likely to make NHL roster

Jiricek is projected to make the Flyers' roster to start the 2026-27 campaign, per Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

With Philadelphia returning each of their top five defensemen from a season ago, General Manager Danny Briere was asked about the last slot and had high praise for Jiricek. The 22-year-old blueliner has struggled to put together consistent performances at the NHL level, with just 15 points across 85 career regular-season outings. However, the sixth overall selection from the 2022 NHL Entry Draft offers a strong shot and solid two-way potential once things click for him in the majors. He'll likely see competition from young right-shot defenseman Oliver Bonk, but otherwise Jiricek has a real chance to see regular appearances in the Flyers' lineup as they look to return to the postseason. Ahead of the 2026-27 fantasy hockey season, his best value is as a streaming option once his role is confirmed.