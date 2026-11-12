Jiricek was scratched for the ninth time in 10 games in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Oilers.

The return of Rasmus Ristolainen (hand) sent Jiricek back to the press box. Jiricek had an assist in 10 appearances early in the season before this run of scratches. The 22-year-old defenseman has been limited to a third-pairing role when he plays, adding eight shots on net, 12 hits and 13 blocked shots. The Flyers are currently carrying eight defenseman, and it's no guarantee Jiricek gets the first look over Simon Benoit the next time there's an opening on the blue line.