Flyers' David Kase: Dealing with upper-body injury

Kase is considered day-to-day with an upper-body injury, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.

Kase was able to skate Friday, albeit in a non-contact jersey, so his injury shouldn't keep him sidelined for long. The 21-year-old winger will hope to recover in time for Sunday's preseason opener against the Islanders.

