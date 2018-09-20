Flyers' David Kase: Heading for minors
Kase (upper body) was one of 11 players cut from training camp Thursday.
Kase's upper-body injury likely didn't help his case, but the winger was never going to make the 23-man roster coming out of camp. The 21-year-old will get his first taste of North American hockey, having spent his young career playing in Europe.
