Flyers' David Kase: Inks entry-level deal with Philadelphia

Kase signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Flyers on Friday.

Kase spent this season with Mora IK of the SHL, totaling nine goals and 23 points in 44 contests. The 2015 fifth-round pick will likely spend most of the 2018-19 campaign in the minors becoming acclimated to the North American brand of hockey, but he could develop into a solid bottom-six contributor for the Flyers in the future.