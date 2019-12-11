Flyers' David Kase: Promoted from minors
Kase was called up from AHL Lehigh Valley on Wednesday.
Kase is putting up decent numbers in the minors with three goals and three assists in 21 games for the Phantoms. The 22-year-old will likely be used as an emergency depth option for the Flyers' three-game road trip, but if he does play, it would mark his NHL debut. Once Michael Raffl (finger) or Travis Konecny (concussion) is cleared to play, Kase should be headed back to the minors.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.