Kase was called up from AHL Lehigh Valley on Wednesday.

Kase is putting up decent numbers in the minors with three goals and three assists in 21 games for the Phantoms. The 22-year-old will likely be used as an emergency depth option for the Flyers' three-game road trip, but if he does play, it would mark his NHL debut. Once Michael Raffl (finger) or Travis Konecny (concussion) is cleared to play, Kase should be headed back to the minors.