Kase was recalled from AHL Lehigh Valley to the taxi squad Monday, Tony Androckitis of Inside AHL Hockey reports.

Kase played in the Czech Hockey League before coming back to North America for the start of the 2020-21 season. He posted two goals and two assists across three games in the AHL. The 24-year-old will join the NHL team. Kase is eligible to practice and travel with the crew, but he'll need to be activated from the taxi squad to make his NHL season debut.