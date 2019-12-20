Kase was demoted to AHL Lehigh Valley on Friday.

Kase appeared in five games with the Flyers during this stint in the NHL in which he notched one goal (a game-winner), five shots and three hits while averaging 10:44 of ice time. The Czech will probably spend the bulk of his time with the Phantoms this year, but he should remain atop the list of potential call-ups throughout the 2019-20 campaign.