The Canadiens traded Schlemko and Byron Froese to the Flyers on Saturday in exchange for Dale Weise and Christian Folin, Frank Seravalli of TSN.ca reports.

Schlemko landed in the minors in early January after failing to do much for the Habs -- just two assists and a minus-1 rating -- over 18 appearances. The veteran blueliner will now head back south of the border, likely as an AHL piece for the time being.