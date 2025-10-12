Flyers' Dennis Gilbert: Loaned to AHL affiliate
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gilbert was assigned to AHL Lehigh Valley on Sunday.
In a corresponding move, the Flyers recalled Emil Andrae from the minors. Gilbert was a healthy scratch for the first two games of the campaign. He had six assists, nine shots on net, 36 blocked shots and 63 hits across 29 regular-season appearances between Buffalo and Ottawa in 2024-25.
