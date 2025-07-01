Gilbert signed a one-year, $875,000 contract with the Flyers on Tuesday.

Gilbert accounted for six helpers, 50 PIM, 36 blocked shots, 63 hits and a minus-3 rating over 29 regular-season appearances between the Sabres and Senators in 2024-25. The left-shot defenseman is unlikely to receive anything more than third-pairing minutes with his new team, and he could serve as a periodic healthy scratch in 2025-26.