Gilbert was put on waivers by Philadelphia on Saturday, according to PuckPedia.

Gilbert had six assists, 50 PIM, 63 hits and 36 blocks across 29 regular-season appearances with Buffalo and Ottawa in 2024-25. It's possible the 28-year-old will be claimed off waivers by a team, but even in that scenario, Gilbert is unlikely to serve as more than a third-pairing option who also spends some time as a healthy scratch. If Gilbert clears waivers, he'll report to AHL Lehigh Valley.