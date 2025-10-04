default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Gilbert was put on waivers by Philadelphia on Saturday, according to PuckPedia.

Gilbert had six assists, 50 PIM, 63 hits and 36 blocks across 29 regular-season appearances with Buffalo and Ottawa in 2024-25. It's possible the 28-year-old will be claimed off waivers by a team, but even in that scenario, Gilbert is unlikely to serve as more than a third-pairing option who also spends some time as a healthy scratch. If Gilbert clears waivers, he'll report to AHL Lehigh Valley.

More News