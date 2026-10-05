Barkey (lower body) was activated off injured reserve Monday, per the NHL media site.

Barkey spent nearly a week on injured reserve to begin the regular season due to a lower-body injury he sustained during a preseason matchup. However, he'll make his regular-season debut Monday against the Lightning and is expected to be used as a winger during his first game back. Across 43 regular-season appearances with the Flyers last year, he recorded five goals, 12 assists, 43 hits, 19 blocked shots and 16 PIM while averaging 13:24 of ice time.