Barkey scored a goal and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Oilers.

Barkey's tally at 7:16 of the first period was his first NHL goal. He's added two assists, nine shots on net, seven hits, seven blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over seven appearances since getting his first call-up from AHL Lehigh Valley on Dec. 19. Barkey's been put in a position to succeed on the second line, and he's also getting power-play time. The 20-year-old will be prone to ups and downs as all rookies are, but his future is promising as a middle-six staple who can chip in decent offense.