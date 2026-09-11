Barkey said Friday that he has a "chip on his shoulder" ahead of training camp, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Barkey made his NHL debut last year, and he recorded five goals, 12 assists, 43 hits, 19 blocked shots and 16 PIM while averaging 13:24 of ice time. Although he had an encouraging performance, he said that he isn't satisfied and sounds motivated to improve upon his results. The 21-year-old began last season with AHL Lehigh Valley but seems likely to be included on Philadelphia's Opening Night roster for the 2026-27 campaign.