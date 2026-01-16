Barkey notched two assists, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Penguins.

Barkey was scratched in Buffalo on Wednesday, and he responded well when he checked back into the lineup. His line with Sean Couturier and Matvei Michkov was arguably the Flyers' best unit in a game where no one looked all that good. Barkey has a goal, four assists, 14 shots on net, 10 hits and a minus-1 rating over 12 appearances. He'll need to continue to prove himself to avoid a demotion to AHL Lehigh Valley, but Barkey's competitive, two-way game bodes well for his long-term future in the NHL.