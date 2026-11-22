Barkey scored a goal on one shot and added an assist in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Canadiens. He also added two hits and one blocked shot.

Barkey restored Philadelphia's lead early in the second period, finishing a 2-on-1 rush after receiving a pass from Owen Tippett. He then helped set up Rasmus Ristolainen's goal just over four minutes later, giving him his eighth assist of the season and a two-point performance. The young forward's growing offensive involvement is encouraging, although his limited power-play responsibilities could restrict his fantasy ceiling. He's been putting up decent numbers of late with eight points (five goals, three assists) over his last nine appearances.