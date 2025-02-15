Barkey has 19 goals and 47 assists over 42 games with OHL London this season.

Barkey is also the team captain, displaying a little leadership to go with his high-end offense. The third-round pick has averaged over 1.5 points per game over the last two seasons -- he had 102 points over 64 regular-season contests and 31 points over 22 games between the playoffs and Memorial Cup in 2023-24. He's taken a small step back on offense, but his two-way game allows him to dominate this level of play. He'll be 20 years old in April and is likely to be with AHL Lehigh Valley for 2025-26.