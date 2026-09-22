Barkey (lower body) has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's exhibition game versus the Capitals.

Per Jackie Spiegel of The Philadelphia Inquirerl, Barkey was hit by Washington's Martin Fehervary late in the first period. Barkey took the opening faceoff in the second period, but he skated to the bench after a few seconds and ultimately did not return to the game. Head coach Rick Tocchet might have an update on the forward's status postgame, but Barkey will likely be closely monitored by the Flyers' medical staff in the coming days.