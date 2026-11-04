Barkey scored a power-play goal on two shots, added two PIM and logged three hits in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Wild.

The goal was Barkey's first of the season. He was limited by a lower-body injury to start the season, but with four points over his last seven games, his offense looks to be coming around. The 21-year-old is filling a middle-six role with power-play time. Overall, he has six points, 11 shots on net, 11 hits and a minus-2 rating over 14 appearances. He'll need to increase the shot volume to make gains as a scorer, though he should be in a position for at least modest success for the rest of the campaign.