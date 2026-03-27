Barkey scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Barkey was in his second game back after missing two contests due to an upper-body injury. The 20-year-old forward is up to to four goals, 12 points, 36 shots on net, 36 hits and a minus-10 rating over 34 appearances this season. Barkey was papered to AHL Lehigh Valley at the trade deadline, so he is eligible to play in that league's playoffs if the Flyers fall short in their pursuit of a postseason berth.