Barkey recorded a power-play goal and an even-strength assist in Friday's 7-3 win over the Avalanche.

Barkey is far from being a consistent scoring weapon despite his top-six role, but that's to be expected considering he's only 20 years old. He has done a good job of late, posting five points (one goal, four helpers) over his last five contests. Since making his NHL debut on Dec. 20 with two assists in a loss to the Rangers, the 2023 third-round pick has racked up eight points in 16 appearances.