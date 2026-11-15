Barkey scored two goals, including one on the power play, on three shots in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

Barkey delivered the first multi-goal performance of his NHL career, giving Philadelphia a 3-2 lead on the power play early in the second period before scoring the winner midway through the third. The rookie has reached four goals this season, and with all four coming over his last six games, he continues to show encouraging offensive development. Barkey should be a player to target in deep leagues based on his recent scoring outburst, but his role on the fourth line limits his appeal considerably.