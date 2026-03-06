default-cbs-image
Barkey was reassigned to AHL Lehigh Valley on Friday, Jackie Spiegel of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Barkey's demotion could be a temporary move to make him eligible for the AHL playoffs, so fantasy managers will want to monitor his status ahead of Saturday's clash with Pittsburgh. In his last 10 outings for the club, the 20-year-old center managed just two points and nine shots.

