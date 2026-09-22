Barkey (lower body) will not play in Tuesday's preseason contest against the Bruins, per Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Barkey picked up the lower-body injury late in Monday's first period on a hit from Washington's Martin Fehervary. The 21-year-old Barkey made the most of his opportunities in 2025-26, where he posted five goals, 17 points, 43 shots on net and 43 hits across 43 regular-season outings before playing in all 10 postseason games. The Flyers' faith in the young center down the stretch makes him a safe bet to make the roster for opening night, but his status will be monitored closely with the regular season quickly approaching. If he is to return in the preseason, his next chance to do so is Thursday against Boston.