Barkey (undisclosed) should play Sunday against the Kraken, Jackie Spiegel of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Barkey left the game in the second period of the game right before the holiday break due to a hit from behind. The 20-year-old just had a bit of a headache, according to his head coach Rick Tocchet, and should be fine to play Sunday. Barkey has two assists in three career NHL games, all coming in this NHL stint.