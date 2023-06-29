Barkey was selected 95th overall by the Flyers in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft on Thursday.

The latest in a long line of NHL prospects produced by the OHL's London Knights, Barkey is a coach's dream. He's a hard-working, two-way player with the ability to play both center and wing. You get the same honest effort from him each night. Barkey's offense isn't his calling card, but he averaged nearly a point-per-game (22G, 59P in 61GP) this past season before scoring a whopping 11 times in just 20 postseason contests. Barkey turned just 18 years of age this past April and makes for ideal long-term prospect depth for the Flyers.