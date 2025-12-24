Barkey (undisclosed) was injured on a hit from behind in the second period of Tuesday's game versus the Blackhawks. He did not play in the third period and will be evaluated in the coming days, Jackie Spiegel of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Barkey will have some extra time to recover thanks to the holiday break, as the Flyers' next game is Sunday in Seattle. The 20-year-old forward has been seeing middle-six usage since he was called up last Friday. Consider Barkey to be day-to-day until further information is available.