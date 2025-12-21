Barkey put up two assists in a 5-4 shootout loss to the Rangers on Saturday.

Barkey impressed everyone Saturday in his NHL debut, especially his coach Rick Tocchet. "The way he played, the way he competes, yeah, I'm going to fight for him," Tocchet told reporters after the game. Barkey has 16 points in 26 games as an AHL rookie this season after being an important part of the London Knights' Memorial Cup win last season.