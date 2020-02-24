Flyers' Derek Grant: Added at deadline
Grant was acquired by the Flyers from the Ducks in exchange for Kyle Criscuolo and a 2020 fourth-round pick, Frank Seravalli of TSN.ca reports.
Grant was set to be moved after being held out versus Vegas on Sunday. The natural center could move to the wing and will bolster the Flyers' bottom-six, though he may start off as the fourth-line center. The team previously acquired Nate Thompson on Monday as it looks to make a postseason run.
