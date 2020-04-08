Flyers' Derek Grant: Experiencing breakout
Grant had 15 goals and 25 points with a plus-1 rating and 94 shots on net in 56 games with the Ducks and Flyers prior to the NHL suspending the season in March.
The 29-year-old tallied a career-high 14 goals and 20 points in 49 games with the Ducks. Then in seven contests with the Flyers prior to the league's pause, he posted a goal and five points, giving him a career best in points. Grant also has a career-high 30 PIM and 94 shots this season.
