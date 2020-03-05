Grant collected two assists and four hits in a 5-2 win over Washington on Wednesday.

A trade deadline acquisition from Anaheim, Grant went scoreless in his first two games with his new club but has broken out with two points in each of his last two outings. Wednesday's two assists gave the 29-year-old 24 points on the year, matching the career high he established in 2017-18 for the Ducks. Grant is currently centering Philadelphia's third line with James van Riemsdyk and Tyler Pitlick, a trio that has a chance to be a solid two-way unit down the stretch.