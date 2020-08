Grant collected an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-1 round-robin win over the Lightning.

Grant helped out on a Nicolas Aube-Kubel goal 7:40 into the first period. The 30-year-old Grant had 25 points, 94 shots on goal and 30 PIM in 56 games between the Flyers and Ducks this year. He'll likely fill a bottom-six role in the playoffs, as well as picking up some penalty-killing duties.