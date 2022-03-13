Brassard scored his 200th career NHL goal in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Hurricanes.

He ruined Frederik Andersen's shutout bid late in the second period, but it was the lone offensive highlight of the afternoon for the Flyers. Brassard is starting to find his footing with two goals and three points in the last four games, but on the season he's managed only six goals and 14 points through 27 games played, missing most of three months of action due to hip issues.