Flyers' Derrick Pouliot: Ascends to taxi squad
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Pouliot returned to the Flyers' taxi squad Thursday, per CapFriendly.
Pouliot spent a day with AHL Lehigh Valley. He hasn't seen any playing time at the NHL level in 2020-21.
