site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: flyers-derrick-pouliot-designated-for-ahl | sport: hockey | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nhl/reg/free/stories
Flyers' Derrick Pouliot: Designated for AHL
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Pouliot was reassigned to AHL Lehigh Valley on Wednesday.
The veteran rearguard continues to bounce between the taxi squad and AHL. He hasn't played an NHL contest this season.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Stories
Jon Litterine
• 5 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 6 min read