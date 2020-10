Pouliot and the Flyers agreed to a one-year, two-way deal on Friday, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Pouliot spent most of last season with AHL San Antonio, scoring an impressive 39 points in 58 games. He was held scoreless in his only two games with the Blues. The left-handed defenseman should have an opportunity to fight for a bottom-pair role this training camp.