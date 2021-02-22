site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Flyers' Derrick Pouliot: Shuffled to minors
Feb 22, 2021
Pouliot was sent to AHL Lehigh Valley on Monday.
Pouliot was added to Philadelphia's taxi squad earlier this month but was never promoted to the active roster. He appeared in just two
NHL games last season and likely won't crack the Flyers' lineup moving forward.
