Kaplan was selected 69th overall by the Flyers in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

There is little doubt Kaplan has more to offer than what he showed wit the US NTDP this past season. Often delegated to a depth or even fourth line role, Kaplan rarely got to display his greatest attributes, those being his 6-foot-2 frame and his ability to make life miserable for opposing defenders and carve out space in the offensive zone. The overwhelming concern regarding Kaplan at this point is a lack of foot speed. He really labors getting around the ice, and although his excellent compete level helps some with the issue, there's a real chance Kaplan will struggle to keep up with the pace of play as he progress up the ladder. We should get a better handle of his potential as he heads to Boston University this fall. From a physical standpoint, Kaplan has a chance to be an immediate producer in Hockey East.