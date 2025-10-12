Kaplan scored twice in AHL Lehigh Valley's 5-2 win over Belleville on Saturday.

Kaplan made his NHL debut in the last game of the Flyers' 2024-25 campaign. He didn't make the team out of camp, but he'll get time to further develop in the AHL with the Phantoms. He's off to a good start and should play a large role for the minor-league club. The 21-year-old had 18 points in 38 appearances for Boston University in 2024-25, so he will have some room to grow.