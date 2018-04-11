Tokarski was recalled from AHL Lehigh Valley on Wednesday.

Don't expect Tokarski to see any playoff action. Brian Elliott is starting Game 2, and Petr Mrazek will serve as the backup. The reason for this recall is that Michal Neuvirth (lower body) is still banged up, so Tokarski will serve as the third-string goalie in case of emergency.

