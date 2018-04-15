Flyers' Dustin Tokarski: Shipped back to minors
Tokarski was returned to AHL Lehigh Valley on Friday, TSN reports.
Tokarski may find himself frequently moving between levels, as the Flyers will probably continue to bring him up for occasional practices during the postseason -- at least until Michal Neuvirth (lower body) is healthy. The 28-year-old Tokarski hasn't appeared in an NHL game this season, instead spending the entire campaign with the Phantoms.
